Crews battle vacant house fire in Toledo

Crews battle vacant house fire in Toledo


TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews battled a fire at a vacant home Friday morning. 

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Hanover near S Fear Blvd. 

One firefighter partially fell through the attic but was not injured.

Officials on scene say the fire started in a bathroom of the home and spread up to the attic. 

By 6:30 a.m., the fire was under control, but crews continue to attack hot spots in the home. 

