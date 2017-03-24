Crews battle vacant house fire in Toledo

Toledo fire crews battled a fire at a vacant home Friday morning.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Hanover near S Fear Blvd.

One firefighter partially fell through the attic but was not injured.

Officials on scene say the fire started in a bathroom of the home and spread up to the attic.

By 6:30 a.m., the fire was under control, but crews continue to attack hot spots in the home.

