Supporters of the Affordable Care Act rally against possible repeal

It's been seven years since President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law.

And for those affected or simply in support of the law, that was something worth celebrating.

Protesters against the repeal of Obamacare gathered outside the office of Representative Bob Latta in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon, bringing with them balloons, party hats and noise makers.

It made for a festive environment, but those in attendance voiced real concerns.

"These are really life and death issues. Literally," said one of the protesters. "And to have politicians in Washington toss about their ideas as if it doesn't impact anyone and this is purely a financial issue is utterly absurd."

A similar scene played out in downtown Toledo outside office of Senator Rob Portman.

"I'd like him to stand up to this stuff that's going on in congress right now," said protester outside Sen. Portman's office. "He really needs to take a look at what we have with Obamacare and improve it, not throw it away."

At this point the fight is in the hands of those in Washington, but that hasn't stopped concerned Americans from sending a reminder through rallies.

For protesters, today's decision to delay the vote to repeal was a small victory. But this is a fight that is far from over.

