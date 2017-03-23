Big Warm Up Arrives Friday

Southerly winds will be the key to a big warm up Friday. South winds will gust to 25 mph as temperatures reach 60 during lunch hour. Afternoon highs will reach 70-74, the warmest day this month and more than 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Rain will become likely over the weekend, though it may hold off until Saturday afternoon. If you are looking for dry weather to get outdoors this weekend - Saturday morning and midday is your best chance. Temperatures will top out in the 60s.

Sunday will be colder and damp. A fog or haze may lay over the city for much of the day with a chance of rain.

Robert Shiels WTOL