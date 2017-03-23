Maumee man files lawsuit against Ohio Bell Telephone Company over March Madness

A Maumee man is so upset with not being able to watch March Madness, he is wanting to take his grievances to court.

Stephen Keller of Monclova is suing The Ohio Bell Telephone Company for $15,000.

According to the suit filed in Maumee Municipal Court, Keller went to watch the Wisconsin and Virginia Tech game, but received a message that the game was actually not available.

WTOL is still in negations with AT&T "U-verse" at this time.

