After its year debut, Hensville is getting ready for another successful year

Hensville unveiled its new website earlier this week in honor of its one year anniversary.

The new website includes a list of businesses, maps, and events happening downtown.

Hensville has played an important role in the economic development in the downtown area and has given it a change of scenery.

“It’s really exciting,” said neighborhood resident Daniel Streeter. “It’s one hundred percent better than walking around empty buildings.”

The architect responsible for Hensville, Tom Porter, is also pleased with its success.

“It was a long process, it was about three years from start to finish to get it completed,” said Porter, “and we were fortunate enough the Mud Hens gave us an opportunity to work on it.”

Toledo residents are preparing for The Mud Hens season opener which is 3 weeks away.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.