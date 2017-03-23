State Senator introduces bill to help first responders with PTSD

A bill re-introduced in the State State would make peace officers, firefighters, and emergency workers with PTSD, eligible for compensation and benefits under Ohio Workers’ Compensation Law.

Senator Edna Brown of Toledo is sponsoring the bill. She says we rely on our first responders to protect us everyday and we owe them proper treatment from the trauma that can come from what they're exposed to on a regular basis.

A similar bill has been proposed in the past.

