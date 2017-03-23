Wauseon boys top Eastmoor, advance to state final

The Wauseon boys basketball team advanced to the state D-II title game with a 42 to 35 win over Eastmoor.

Final stats for Wauseon: Brooks Gype 14 pts, 4 reb | Carter Bzovi 13 pts, 7 reb | Owen Newlove 8 pts, 5 reb | Austin Rotroff 6 pts, 7 reb — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) March 23, 2017

Thursday's game was the program's first state Final Four appearance since 1994.

Wauseon just took the floor for warmups. Indians first trip to the state final four since 1994 pic.twitter.com/m1qXoDpl3S — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) March 23, 2017

The Indians (27-1) play for a state title Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Wauseon HC Chad Burt talking about the keys against a very long Eastmoor Academy team. Highlights and post tonight in @WTOL11Toledo sports pic.twitter.com/dCAtCnVwWW — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) March 23, 2017

Danielle Dwyer is in Columbus and will have a full report tonight at 5 and 6.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.