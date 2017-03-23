Wauseon boys top Eastmoor, advance to state final - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wauseon boys top Eastmoor, advance to state final

Wauseon Head Coach Chad Burt talks post game. (Source: WTOL) Wauseon Head Coach Chad Burt talks post game. (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

The Wauseon boys basketball team advanced to the state D-II title game with a 42 to 35 win over Eastmoor.

Thursday's game was the program's first state Final Four appearance since 1994. 

The Indians (27-1) play for a state title Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

Danielle Dwyer is in Columbus and will have a full report tonight at 5 and 6. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly