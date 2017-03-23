Man in hospital after crashing into pole

One man is recovering at a hospital after crashing into a pole overnight.

Police were called to Western Avenue near Hiett in south Toledo shortly before 3 a.m. Officers say the driver drove off the road and crashed his Mustand into a pole.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No word on what caused him to crash.

Toledo Edison was called to examine the pole, but it's unknown what type of damage was caused.

The road remained open but crews cleared debris.

