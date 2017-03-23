Sylvania Schools announce changes to redistricting plan - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Schools announce changes to redistricting plan

By Melissa Andrews, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

There's some major changes to Sylvania Schools' redistricting plan.

One of options would make Maplewood Elementary into a 5th and 6th grade building and Highland Elementary would remain kindergarten through 4th grade.

A task force says they made the changes after looking at costs and feedback from parents and teachers on putting 5th graders with 8th graders.

New boundary maps and a new survey will be released in two weeks.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly