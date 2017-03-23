Sylvania Schools announce changes to redistricting plan

There's some major changes to Sylvania Schools' redistricting plan.

One of options would make Maplewood Elementary into a 5th and 6th grade building and Highland Elementary would remain kindergarten through 4th grade.

A task force says they made the changes after looking at costs and feedback from parents and teachers on putting 5th graders with 8th graders.

New boundary maps and a new survey will be released in two weeks.

