Holocaust survivor speaks in Perrysburg

A survivor of one of history's most horrific times spoke to a crowd Wednesday night in Perrysburg.

Martin Lowenberg is one of a handful of Holocaust survivors left.

He was held a four different concentration camps during World War II.

He was finally liberated in 1945 at the age of 17.

Lowenberg spoke not only of his experiences, but of the evil acts committed by Nazi Germany.

"One and a half million children were killed, were burned, were gassed and burned in Auschwitz alone," Lowenberg said. "One and a half million children. Where would those children be?"

Lowenberg visited 8th graders at Perrysburg Junior High School as a part of their study of Nazi Germany.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.