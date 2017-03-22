Neighbors concerned about cars driving the wrong way on west Toledo street

A road in a west Toledo neighborhood is putting both children and pets in danger.

The Bowen Bridge over I-475 closed Monday for construction, causing some drivers to travel the wrong way down the one-way Langenderfer Drive.

They do so to get to the Rushland Bridge to cross over the interstate.

While the construction is not even a week into its projected 120-day schedule, neighbors say the road is already causing safety problems.

"My dog gets upset at that, we get upset at that," said resident Gabrielle Sharrit. "There is a lot of kids that play here on this corner and it's just constant, all day long, wrong direction."

Kids in the neighborhood says they can barely count the number of cars traveling the wrong way.

"They come down here fast and then they go that way, even though it's a one way street, you can catch 40-50 cars a day going that way," said one of the kids that play in the neighborhood.

Residents are not just worried about pedestrians hitting each other, but also cars.

"They'll be two cars that will be coming head on at each other on this road," said Sharrit. "It's not good."

City leaders say they have no received any complaints, but residents say they are reaching out to their city councilman before tragedy strikes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.