21 distribution center employees laid off by the Andersons

The Andersons executed their first round of employee layoffs due to upcoming closing of their retail stores.

Tuesday, 21 employees were let go from the company's distribution center; however the remaining 21 will be laid off shortly.

Representatives from the Andersons say everything is going according to schedule.

Following the layoffs at the distribution center, the Andersons will begin laying off its more than 950 employees at their retail locations.

The company has offered private job fairs and out-placement services to assist workers being laid off.

According to a public notice, the entire retail group is set to close down entirely by June 30 of this year. No official dates have been announced for specific store closings.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.