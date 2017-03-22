Carey mayor resigns over Pledge of Allegiance, Lord's Prayer controversy

Carey Mayor Armand Getz announced he will resign his position along with Village Law Director Emily Beckley.

Getz claims he has received threats from residents if the Pledge of Allegiance and Lord's Prayer were not reinstated.

Getz said reciting the two could make Carey vulnerable to a lawsuit.

"My decision was based on another's perspective if attending one of our council meetings. Would they feel comfortable in refraining from saying the prayer or Pledge of Allegiance, or would they feel coerced into participating despite their personal beliefs?" Getz said in a statement. "Reciting the prayer at our council meetings is not a religious test nor is reciting the Pledge of Allegiance proof of our patriotism, nor should they be."

At the same meeting on Monday, new legislation was proposed to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

