Appeals Court takes over UT law auditorium

Ohio's sixth district court brought their courtroom to the University of Toledo Wednesday.

The appellate judges, along with attorneys, came to the law center's auditorium once a year to help law student get an idea of their future careers.

Some students came just to watch the proceedings while others were required to be there by professors. But most students agree learning about the appellate process will help them in the future.

"It's just first hand experience to see what goes on at the appellate level," said student Ryan Zawada. "We have had judges and people with different backgrounds come in and talk to us, but this was a different scenario to see how everything works out."

After the hearings wrapped up, judges and attorneys stuck around to have an open forum with students.

