Missing Wood County child found safe

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An 11-year-old Wood County boy was found safe after being reported missing.

Zachery Reilly from Bairdstown Road was reported missing earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office confirmed the boy was found safe.

