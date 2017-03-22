UT head football coach signs extension through 2021 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT head football coach signs extension through 2021

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
(Source: University of Toledo) (Source: University of Toledo)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo has signed Head Football Coach Jason Candle to an extension through the 2021 season. He also gets a raise to go along with the extension.

Below is the breakdown of his yearly base salary:

  • 2017: $425,000
  • 2018: $450,000
  • 2019: $475,000
  • 2020: $500,000
  • 2021: $525,000

Candle also gets a $250,000 Marketing Stipend that is unchanged from his previous contract.

His previous base salary was $400,000. The increase comes entirely from private funding.

There are also bonuses written in to his contract based on how many wins the team has. Candle went 9-4 this year in his first season as head coach. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly