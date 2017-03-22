UT head football coach signs extension through 2021

Toledo has signed Head Football Coach Jason Candle to an extension through the 2021 season. He also gets a raise to go along with the extension.

Below is the breakdown of his yearly base salary:

2017: $425,000

2018: $450,000

2019: $475,000

2020: $500,000

2021: $525,000

Candle also gets a $250,000 Marketing Stipend that is unchanged from his previous contract.

His previous base salary was $400,000. The increase comes entirely from private funding.

There are also bonuses written in to his contract based on how many wins the team has. Candle went 9-4 this year in his first season as head coach.

