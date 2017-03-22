Missing Florida teen found in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing Florida teen found in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing since March 18 was found safe Tuesday in Toledo.

Kayla Moffett was believed to have runaway to Toledo in order to be with her mother and her extended family.

Moffett's legal guardian lives in Auburndale, Florida.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly