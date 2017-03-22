Toledo-area teacher charged with having sex with student

A man who taught at two Toledo-area schools is charged with having sex with a student younger than 16.

Kyle McKinch was a math teacher at Springfield High School when the incidents happened.

Court documents show at least four incidents during the final year of McKinch’s tenure at Springfield.

He’s currently employed at Central Catholic High School as a teacher.

But Central Catholic suspended him when it learned of the investigation at Springfield High School.

The school released this statement: On February 13, 2017, the Diocese of Toledo received confirmation that Mr. McKinch, a teacher at Central Catholic High School, was the subject of a civil investigation. That same day, Mr. McKinch was placed on administrative leave. The administration of Central Catholic High School cooperated with civil authorities in their investigation.



On March 17, 2017, the Diocese of Toledo was informed by the administration of Central Catholic High School that the Lucas County Prosecutors Office filed charges against Mr. McKinch on March 16, 2017.



Prior to his employment at Central Catholic High School, Mr. McKinch passed both FBI and BCI background checks and successfully completed the required safe environment training for the purpose of serving as a teacher in the Diocese of Toledo and the State of Ohio. The Diocese of Toledo and Central Catholic High School have not received any allegations against Mr. McKinch.



The Diocese of Toledo remains committed to ensuring the protection of children and providing a safe environment for all young people. We ask for prayers for all those involved in this matter.

McKinch is charged with one count of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He faces arraignment in Lucas County Court on April 6.

