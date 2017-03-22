Cause-of-death cancer ruling aids Ohio drunken driver's case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A drunken driver has been sentenced to six months in jail after an Ohio coroner's office changed its ruling on what killed another driver he hit, attributing her death to her advanced cancer rather than the collision.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Castle apologized to Debra Meadows' relatives before he was sentenced Tuesday in Columbus on low-level charge for driving while intoxicated. The Columbus Dispatch reports Castle told the family they probably don't feel justice was served and that he'd likely feel that way too if he were in their position.

The 58-year-old Meadows died 11 days after the May 2014 crash.

Castle escaped an aggravated vehicular homicide charge when the cause-of-death ruling was changed last year, after the original forensic pathologist for the case was fired and the autopsy findings were reviewed.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

