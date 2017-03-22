New agreement signed between the 180th Fighter Wing and local universities

An agreement between the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard and local universities was signed on Wednesday.

The agreement, called the Higher Degree Attainment Initiative, will address the educational needs and interests of airmen in the 180th Fighter Wing.

The partnership will include things like education fairs and class offerings in order to increase degree progress and attainment.

“We wouldn’t be here without the community’s support,” said Jamie Brown, Force Development Superintendent. “We want to give back to the community and one way to give back is with this partnership so we can meet the needs to the community that we have resources for.”

The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University were among the colleges at the pact signing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.wto