Wheel of Fortune contestant makes unbelievable mistake

A contestant on Wheel of Fortune has probably made show history.. for the wrong reason. 

According to The Charlotte Observer, all contestant Kevin had to do was guess the letter "M" to complete the puzzle A Streetcar Named Desire and win the game.

Instead, the poor guy called out a "K". 

As you can imagine, the internet showed no mercy. 

Contestant Lisa then guessed the correct letter to win the game. 

However, Kevin can take some comfort in knowing that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak could be a fan of his rendition of the famous play. 

"Although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," Sajak said. 

