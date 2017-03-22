Wheel of Fortune contestant makes unbelievable mistake

A contestant on Wheel of Fortune has probably made show history.. for the wrong reason.

According to The Charlotte Observer, all contestant Kevin had to do was guess the letter "M" to complete the puzzle A Streetcar Named Desire and win the game.

Instead, the poor guy called out a "K".

As you can imagine, the internet showed no mercy.

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

VIDEO: Tonight's 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was spotted all these letters and still got it wrong https://t.co/mkXk9bd66D pic.twitter.com/v4cEC7SuW0 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 22, 2017

Nothing’s funnier to me than Wheel of Fortune fails. Unlike Jeopardy it’s literally spelled out for you https://t.co/e2rVTzsGTO — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 22, 2017

"A Streetcar Naked Desire" makes its case for one of the worst "Wheel of Fortune" fails ever https://t.co/KqrY2gur3E pic.twitter.com/EL4t8FUzcX — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 22, 2017

Contestant Lisa then guessed the correct letter to win the game.

However, Kevin can take some comfort in knowing that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak could be a fan of his rendition of the famous play.

"Although you got the right answer, I'd rather see Kevin's play," Sajak said.

