Survey shows support for removing gates at Ohio toll booths

A survey conducted last fall of E-ZPass customers, AAA members and other stakeholders shows that almost 93% support removing the gates at some or all of the Ohio Turnpike tolls booths.

Alternative options have been considered by the Turnpike management team for further study.

These include conventional toll plazas with low and higher speed gateless E-ZPass lanes and free-flowing cashless tolling lanes.

Support for removing the gates decreased when respondents were asked if they would still want the gates removed if tolls were increased.

