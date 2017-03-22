Several high-end vehicles available at TPD auction

The car dealership is probably the first place you would check if you wanted to buy a car. But if you’re looking for a less conventional route, the Toledo Police Department is having another impound lot vehicle auction on March 25.

The auction is set to start at 11 a.m. and includes several high-end vehicles including, a Jaguar, BMW and a custom Chrysler.

Full list of vehicles available:

Potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the vehicles the morning of the auction, as they are not available for inspection any other time. All vehicles are open to public inspection at 9 a.m.

All vehicles are sold as is, and all have salvage titles except for those marked “City” vehicles. Cash or checks are accepted.

The TPD Impound Lot is located at 198 Dura Ave.

The auction will be held rain or shine.

