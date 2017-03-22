Levis Commons to host 'Basket of Basics' Easter donation drive

Levis Commons is hosting "Baskets of Basics" Easter Donation Drive through April 1 and is asking the community to bring in personal care items to benefit The Family House and Cocoon Shelter.

"We wanted to make sure we were helping the basic needs of families in our community in these shelters," said Allison Schroeder, the marketing director at Levis Commons.

In past years, the shopping center collected candy and Easter themed items but wanted to change things up in 2017.

The following items that are being requested include:

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Feminine hygiene products

Those interested can drop those items off at four locations at Levis Commons including Blue Pacific Grill, Directions Credit Union, Salvatore Capelli Salon and Rave Cinemas during their normal business hours.

Kirk Falknor, owner of Blue Pacific Grill, said getting a part of this initiative is a no brainer.

For every meal purchased Blue Pacific Grill is donating one personal care item on April 1st for the finale of the drive.

"It's our way of saying thanks by giving back," Falknor said.

There are a series of family-friendly events taking place on the last day of the drive happening through out Levis. At 10 a.m., Rave Cinemas is showing the movie "Hop" and the cost of admission to the movie is the donation of one personal care item per person. At 1 p.m., a BMX stunt show put on by The Right Direction Youth Development Program will be doing some high- flying bike flips and jumps next to Bar Louie. People can view that by supplying one donation per person. Spoke Life Cycles will have bikes for families to test drive as well from 12 to 3 p.m.

"I feel fantastic. It's great that Levis Commons is able to facilitate the donations and get them where they need to be," Schroeder said.

