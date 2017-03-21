Wauseon boys preparing for the Final Four

The Wauseon boys basketball team is getting ready for the program’s first state Final Four appearance since 1994.

And what better person to be leading the Indians than head coach Chad Burt, who played on that Wauseon state runner-up team 23 years ago.

“You know being on both sides of it certainly has been a surreal experience. You know from the playing standpoint I think you’re somewhat naive to what’s going on and you just go out and play the game you’ve been playing your whole life," Coach Burt said. "And I think realizing it from a coaching perspective, you realize the time and commitment that a lot people put into it to get us to this point, and it’s been an awesome experience on both sides for sure.”

“It definitely is an advantage that we have a coach that’s played at the state tournament before and knows what it’s like and can describe it to us, for us, since we’ve never been there before," said senior Carter Bzovi. "And he’s described the atmosphere and what it’s like. And we have to take it all in when we get down there. Just enjoy it and have fun, not think about it too much, and just go out there and play our game."

“He tells us a lot of stories about back when he played, and he uses those as coaching moments. Sometimes when we have rough games, he uses it as teaching moments," said junior Austin Rotroff. "So he makes sure we never have to go through that again, and we can go as far as we can in the tournament."

Wauseon is looking to get their 27th consecutive win en route to the state title game.

But first, they have to get past their state semifinal opponent Eastmoor Academy a team they say has a lot of length and power.

That game tips off in Columbus at 10:45 a.m.

