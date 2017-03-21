Athlete of the Week: Austin Rotroff

The Wauseon boys basketball team has had a season to remember.

The Indians have a 27 and 1 record and are playing in the state finals.

A big part of Wauseon’s success is 6'9 junior Austin Rotroff. Needless to say, a big man with that kind of height makes a big difference.

“One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to make it down to the state tournament, and we’ve pushed each other really hard every day in practice," Rotroff said. "We’re really competitive, and I think we’ve done a good job of that so far. We just need to keep going.”

This season Rotroff is averaging 12.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

His size was key in the Indians’ state semifinal game against Eastmoor Academy, a team with their own length and athleticism on the court.

“We’re just going to have to step it up a notch, really quick, athletic team we’re facing, so they got a lot of length, size. So we just need to push each other harder in practice every day, and just be ready to play,” Rotroff said before the game.

For Wauseon Head Coach Chad Burt, who was a player on that state runner-up team 23-years-ago says it’s his team's chemistry off the court that’s helped boost his them to this level of success.

“I think we’ve got a special group of guys," Coach Burt said. "They’re very close off the court. On the court, I think that shows with our unselfish play offensively, and they get along so well, they practice hard, they compete hard, and I think that translates to game night."

It’s this bond Rotroff says makes going to state even better.

“Just playing in that environment and making the trip down with my teammates, and spending a lot of time with them,” Rotroff said.

