About 100 people attend WorkReady seminar at Waite High School

Nearly 100 people gathered in east Toledo Tuesday looking for valuable job training.

The fourth WorkReady seminar was held at Waite High School.

Lucas County and Toledo Public Schools teamed up to host multiple seminars designed to give potential workers skills to impress potential employers.

"We are literally hand-delivering employees that have completed the program to employers seeking out candidates," said Lucas County Planning and Development Manager Tonia Saunders.

For more information including a schedule of events, head to the WorkReady website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.