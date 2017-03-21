Toledoans suffering from a lack of sleep

There are startling numbers regarding how much sleep Toledoans are getting each night.

Dr. Mike Neeb with Mercy Health Sleep Services says Toledo residents need more sleep.

New numbers from the CDC, in a study of the nation's 500 largest cities, shows about 40 percent of people in Toledo are getting less than seven hours of sleep a night.

"We should be getting about eight, which leaves us all a little sleep-deprived every day of our lives," said Dr. Neeb.

But Dr. Neeb says people are too busy with family activities and technology to get the appropriate amount of sleep.

When Dr. Neeb broke down the numbers further, he found the inner city is struggling with sleep the most because of socioeconomic factors.

"A lot of single-parent families trying to juggle this all by themselves, which takes a tremendous amount of effort. A lot of extra hours to pull all that off," explained Dr. Neeb.

The underlying problem of not getting enough sleep can lead to a number of health problems including weight gain.

"There's a lot of hormonal and chemical changes that take place in the body as a result of good sleep and help us suppress our appetite and keep the weight down," Dr. Neeb said.

Dr. Neeb also says sleep deprivation can cause consequences in a person's day-to-day life like cause car crashes, injuries on the job and a lack of productivity.

Dr. Neeb says a person needs to commit to eight hours for two weeks to assess the changes more sleep will make.

