Tilted Kilt in Fallen Timbers suddenly closes

The Tilted Kilt located at The Shops at Fallen Timbers unexpectedly closed its doors Tuesday.

A sign posted on the front entrance reads, "We will be closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you."

WTOL News reached out to management leaders and got the following statement from Tamra Bower, the General Manager of The Shops at Fallen Timbers confirming the closure.

We never like to see a retailer close; but this gives us an opportunity to continue providing stellar retail, dining and entertainment with new and exciting offerings. We are constantly in talks with retailers to open shop here at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. Right now, we’re not in the position to share those names with you; but we hope to in the near future.

Bower added when the time comes to announce a new retailer, they'll be sure to communicate it with the public.

Tilted Kilt opened at the Fallen Timbers location in May of 2014.

