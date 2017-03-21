UT and BG use football rivalry to raise money for local food bank

Each Fall, the Battle of I-75 pits the Toledo Rockets against the BG Falcons in one of the best football rivalries in northwest Ohio.

But another, friendlier, competition has the players on the field competing for a more important cause.

For a fifth year, Kroger has partnered with the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University to use an on-field rivalry to help raise money for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food bank.

The "Sacks for Cash" initiative through Kroger promises to pay $25 each time the Rockets or Falcons land a sack each football season.

For the 2016 season, the Falcons edged out the Rockets with 23 sacks over UT''s 21.

But no hard feelings now as the checks for a combined $1,100 dollars were presented to the food bank.

It's a program that is not only helping to fuel a competitive rivalry but also give back to the community.

"Kroger's number one community priority is feeding people, and this initiative really helps us do that," said Kroger spokesperson said Jennifer Jarrell. "And it's also bringing together their partnership with two great universities to do that in our community."

To date, Sacks For Cash has raised just under 8 thousand dollars for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food bank.

Follow this link for more information on Sacks for Cash and the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

