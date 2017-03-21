Toledo teen in prison for fire that killed 14-year-old seeks appeal

A Toledo teen convicted of setting a house fire that killed a 14-year-old is seeking an appeal.

Kassi Brandeberry was sentenced to 21 years to life in 2016 after admitting to setting the fire that killed Joseph Fazenbaker and severely burned his step-brother, 13-year-old Michael Rheinbolt.

She was originally facing life without parole, but took a plea deal.

Brandeberry's attorneys presented their case to the appeals court Wednesday to get a second chance at a trial.

However, the victims' family says because Joseph Fazenbaker did not get a second chance at life, she should not get a second chance to go to trial.

"Its overwhelming for me after the acts that she committed that she feels she deserves a second chance," Gary Fazenbaker, Joseph's father. "Our family doesn't get a second chance on a lot of things.

Brandeberry, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was bound over to adult court and claims that was a violation of due process.

The judges will now go back take a look at all the evidence and make a ruling within 60 days.

