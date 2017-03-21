Police direct traffic in fog after semi takes out light

Police in Maumee had to help direct traffic Tuesday morning after a semi crashed into a light pole.

The crash happened at the intersection of Holland Road and Dussel Drive. Police believe the dense fog was a factor.

Police say the driver of the semi is okay, but they’ll have to repair the light pole he hit.

Officers were on foot helping direct traffic with flashlights and flares on the road.

