Teen recovering after being shot in Toledo overnight

Toledo police are on the lookout for the person who shot a teen early Tuesday morning.

Isaac Harden, 17, was shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of Burlingame Drive - that's near Reynolds Road in south Toledo. Harden told police he was waiting in his driveway to buy marijuana when he was approached by two men.

Police say the men took off after the shooting. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Harden was shot in the back and taken to University of Toledo Medical Center. He's expected to be okay.

A family member says that Harden recently transferred to Springfield high school.

