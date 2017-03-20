ODOT begins I-75 widening project in Findlay

A three-year process of dealing with lane shifts and construction began Monday as the final leg of the I-75 widening project kicked off in Findlay.

The $113 million project will widen I-75 to three lanes from County Road 99 to the Harrison Street overpass.

"This last phase of the Miller Brother job from Cygnet to County Road 99 is our surface course pavement, rumble strips, RPMs and final pavement markings," said Ross Echler of ODOT.

ODOT crews laid out orange barrels Monday north of where construction will soon begin at the County Road 99 exit.

The temporary lane shift will create room for crews to pain the construction lane markers.

Once construction begins, ODOT will reduce both lanes of I-75 to one lane during overnight hours.

Reducing the lanes means the speed limit has to drop.

"We are going to be reducing them to eleven foot which, therefore, will reduce the speed to 60 mph for that," said Rebecca Shirling of ODOT.

Lt. Williams Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers will be out looking for speeders.

"People need to make sure they are following the speed limit,” said Lt. William Bowers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “If they're not following the speed limit they're going to be running into other vehicles. Not to mention we're going to have troopers out there enforcing the speed limit trying to protect our construction workers."

With any construction project, officials said it's always weather permitting. They believe this should be wrapped up by the end of June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.