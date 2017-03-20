Center for Regional Development hosts States of the Region

The BGSU Center for Regional Development hosted the State of the Region Conference Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.

Mark E. Schweitzer, senior vice president for external outreach and regional analytics at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, gave the keynote address on the state of the 19-county region.

The featured speaker at the event was Lauren Stiller Rikleen, author of the book "You Hired Us, Now Work with Us: Career Success and Building Strong Workplace Teams."

Discussions at the conference involved bridging the generational divide between employers and the millennial workforce.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.