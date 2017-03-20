The Metroparks are looking to expand in the future

The future of the Metroparks is in the hands of new executive director David Zenk.

Formerly a park supervisor, the Metroparks opened four new parks under his supervision.

Now speaking to the Rotary Club of Toledo about the parks on Monday, Zenk looked back at the history of the parks and talked about a project to look forward to in a new park.

“One of the biggest projects, most aggressive projects our agency has ever taken on is Howard Marsh out in Jerusalem Township. It’s a thousand-acre coastal wetland. As a matter of fact, it’s one of the biggest of its type in the country. It’s been supported by numerous grants and gifts by state and federal agencies. We brought in millions of dollars to advance that project. It’s just one of an ocean, of a handful of types of projects that are going on across the country,” Zenk said.

Zenk also said it’s the Metroparks goal to have a park within five minutes of everyone in the city.

