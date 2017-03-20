One of three accused in 7-Eleven murder pleads guilty

One of three men accused in a carryout murder in September has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Demarcus Lawhorn, along with two others, are accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old George Smith at a 7-Eleven on Western Avenue.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearms specification and felonious assault.

Lawhorn faces up to 22 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced on May 23rd.

Davonte Nicholson is still in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

Alexander Williams was arrested earlier this month in Columbia, South Carolina. He has not seen a Lucas County judge yet.

