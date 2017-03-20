Woman accused of killing a child in her care receives trial date

A woman accused of killing a child she was supposed to be caring for was in court Monday.

Bridgette White, 24, admitted to grabbing 4 year old Aaliyah Smith to punish her during the argument.

White then went on to say she blacked out from drug use and couldn’t remember what happened.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old died from blunt force trauma, neglect, and malnourishment.

According to court documents, White also denied the toddler medical care.

An 8-year old was also in the house at the time. Lucas County Children Services said they have been involved with White for years.

White faces several charges, including aggravated murder.

White’s attorney announced they plan to hire a DNA expert to testify in the trial.

Judge Ruth Ann Franks granted this request and asks that they keep those fees under $1,500, because that is a bill tax payers will have to pick up.

Police found several samples of DNA inside White’s south Toledo home, including samples from a dog cage where Aaliyah was locked inside.

White’s trial is set for May 22, but will be back in court before then for a pretrial hearing.

