Woman suspected of stealing wallet of 70-year-old

On February 25 of this year a 70-year-old woman had her wallet stolen at Panera restaurant on Talmadge Road.

The female suspect made a small charge at Panera with the victim’s card.

The suspect then went on to a retail store to use the card for over $1,600.00 worth of purchases.

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

