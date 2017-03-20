Woman suspected of stealing wallet of 70-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman suspected of stealing wallet of 70-year-old

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On February 25 of this year a 70-year-old woman had her wallet stolen at Panera restaurant on Talmadge Road.

The female suspect made a small charge at Panera with the victim’s card.

The suspect then went on to a retail store to use the card for over $1,600.00 worth of purchases.

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly