Edamame recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp, or AFC, is recalling their edamame product due to listeria fears.

The company issued the voluntary recall after testing discovered potential listeria in the soybeans. The packages are marked with the UPC 0-23012-00261-9 and dated between Jan. 3 and March 17.

No one has yet fallen ill from the edamame, but the product has been recalled from stores, cafeterias and dining centers in 33 states.

The CDC says listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems.

It can also be fatal to the elderly, those with chronic medical conditions and people with weakened immune systems.

Those who have purchased the product should not eat it. They should return it to the store they bought it from for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call 1-866-467-8744 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT, or they can email recall@afcsushi.com.

