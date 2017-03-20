Job seekers invited to Lucas County WorkReady seminar

Hundreds of local job seekers are taking advantage of free help.

It's all in an effort to give them an edge in the job application process.

If you’re considering manufacturing, the Lucas County Commissioners and Toledo Public Schools want to help you get prepared to apply for some of the hundreds of manufacturing jobs coming to Lucas County.

"The expansion is coming in the Dana manufacturing systems, Detroit Manufacturing systems which both are tier one auto suppliers to Jeep,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. “And Jeep in the next year and a half will be adding workers."

The county launched the Work Ready program to give folks a head start on applying for these 21st century manufacturing jobs.

"We're going to teach you the tools,” said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Wozniak. “The employers are here. The workforce staff is here. People are here to guide you through the steps in being work ready and in this case for manufacturing jobs."

The work ready program isn't a guarantee they’ll land a job. The only guarantee you won’t get a job is if you don’t pass a drug test.

Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romulus Durant says investing in Toledoans, gives people the confidence to change their lives.

"It's that child who has a parent at home who's been laid off or unemployed,” Durant explained. “Here's an opportunity for employment, great. It's an aunt or uncle who also ultimately in a child's life. That they have the same opportunity of being provided workmanship and be able to provide a quality living and job that gives a sense of pride and responsibility."

The next Work Ready seminar is at Waite High School on Tuesday, March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

