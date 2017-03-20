Storm spotter class available for citizens

Weather is unpredictable, and severe weather can form quickly and without warning.

Luckily, there are ways to pinpoint this type of weather to limit damage and loss, and you can learn how.

The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service provides free training in storm spotting techniques to members of police and fire departments, emergency management officials, as well as amateur radio operators and citizens.

A SKYWARN storm spotter class will be offered on April 5 at 6:30 at the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District Headquarters in Genoa.

The class will provide some understandings of storm structure to better prepare spotters to look out for and report extreme and unusual weather patterns.

The training is free and open to the public.

No registration required.

