Brothers sentenced for stabbing death at Maumee Bay fireworks

Two brothers involved in the stabbing of a man at a fireworks show last summer were sentenced Monday.

Maurice Clark, convicted of stabbing and killing 24-year-old Karl Avery during a fireworks show at Maumee Bay State Park, will spend 25 years in prison.

“It's hard, it's very hard," said Angel Morris, Karl Avery’s aunt. "His daughter never gets to see him; his mom never get to see him again. It's hard, you guys, it's hard."

Karl Avery Jr., along with others at Boom on the Bay, got in an argument with Maurice Clark and his brother Elijah Clark, which lead Maurice to pull for a knife and stab Avery to death.

"There is really nothing to say about how senseless this whole situation is," said the Honorable Gary Cook.

Earlier this month, Clark entered an Alford guilty plea to two counts of felonious assault and one count of involuntary manslaughter. By taking the deal, the murder charge was dropped which means life in prison is off the table.

"We’re not getting justice. That is why everyone is killing each other," said Morris. "I get to take someone's life and that is all I get? I don't get to have Karl back ever."

Maurice's brother Elijah pleaded guilty to lesser charges after originally taking a plea deal that included the possibility of testifying against his brother. He was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.

"Your honor, I want you to know I went to Maumee Bay to watch fireworks like everyone else," said Elijah Clark in court. "If I knew what would happen, I never would have went. I do feel sorry, remorseful for the actions that took place at that event."

