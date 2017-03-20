Ohio updating liquor-tracking system amid stores' complaints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio plans to update the relatively new computer system it uses to track liquor sales and distribution, amid complaints from retailers that the current system has been plagued by problems in its first two years.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mHnpWj ) reports distillers, retailers and distributors say that their concerns include inaccurate inventory and sales information and overdue payments.

State officials say that such problems aren't as severe as alleged and that improvements are coming with a new version of the system being rolled out in April.

It's costing $19 million. That's on top of the $21 million that the state spent two years ago to replace a 40-year-old tracking system with the current one.

Ohio sees over $1 billion in liquor sales annually, about three-fourths of it from state-licensed liquor stores.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

