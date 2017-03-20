Major expressway ramp in Maumee reopens after semi crash

A ramp connecting Interstate 475 to the Anthony Wayne Trail was closed for several hours Monday morning due to a semi crash.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said the semi driver tried to merge from southbound I-475 to the Trail eastbound when he lost control, and the trailer flipped on to its side.

Law enforcement blocked the entrance ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 (the Anthony Wayne Trail) to southbound I-475. It reopened 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injures. Troopers say this is a hot spot for this type of wreck, and semis tip over there several times a year.

