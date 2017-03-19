Dairy Queen celebrates spring with 'Free Cone Day'

Dairy Queen is celebrating the end of winter with free ice cream cones for everyone!

March 20 is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen, and the event is just like it sounds: All customers at participating DQ locations are welcomed to a free small vanilla cone (regular cost: $1.99).

And this year, the company is taking the day one step further. A drone will help Dairy Queen deliver cones, but only to a few lucky fans.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

During the course of the giveaway, donations will also be collected for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises money to save and improve the lives of kids at 170 children’s hospitals in the United States and Canada.

Find more information here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.