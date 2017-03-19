Three dead in Jerusalem Twp. crash; Alcohol believed to be factor

It wasn’t until 8:39 on Sunday morning that a Ford F-350 pickup truck was found overturned and wrapped around a tree in Jerusalem Township in eastern Lucas County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the truck was southbound on Teachout Road, crossed Route 2 and struck the tree.

All three people riding in the truck died.

One had been ejected.

David Moore lives across the street from the accident scene.

“About midnight we heard and felt a boom/bang but we couldn’t find anything outside. No lights, sound nothing. Went on with our night," said Mr. Moore.

The victims are identified as driver 29-year-old Jamey Metroff of Millbury, and passengers 30-year-old Daniel Teet and 27-year-old Joshua Teet, both of Curtice.

“There’s no signs of braking in the roadway. We’re not sure, speed, anything like that. I’m already in touch with our crash re-construction unit,” said Sgt. Jason Metzger of OSHP.

OSHP also says alcohol was a factor in the wreck and the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

