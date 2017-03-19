Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 19, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, the Great Lakes restoration initiative is in danger of having funds cut by 97% under President Trump's proposed administration budget.

Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak and National Wildlife Federation member Frank Szollosi discuss the reaction of the public to this proposal and what would happen to the Great Lakes if the proposal goes through.

Jerry also discusses with Szollosi and Skeldon-Wozniak about the on-going heroin epidemic and development of downtown Toledo.

Finally, Jerry talks about the 20th anniversary of a law that allowed children that were adopted to have access to their birth records with adoptees Claudia Vercelotti, and Kevin Hofman.

