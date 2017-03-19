Wayne County court offering bus passes to help jurors

DETROIT (AP) - The bus is on us.

That's the message from the Wayne County Circuit Court, which is offering bus tickets to help jurors commute between home and the court. It starts May 1.

The court says transportation is one of the reasons why people are failing to report for jury duty. Chief Judge Robert Colombo Jr. says bus tickets will be part of many strategies to get people to report.

In 2016, 35 percent of people failed to show up for jury duty. Colombo is giving them one last chance to fix it before they face possible fines and a jail stay.

