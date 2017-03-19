Man blamed for 6 deaths asks Maine governor for clemency

CHARLESTON, Maine (AP) - A man blamed for the deaths of six people and serving a life prison sentence wants Maine Gov. Paul LePage to give him another chance.

Seventy-five-year-old Richard Steeves told the Governor's Board on Executive Clemency last month that he's rehabilitated himself and that his good works include providing hospice care to inmates.

The Boston Globe reports that no one joined him for support during his presentation.

Steeves was blamed for five deaths in Maine, New Hampshire and Ohio in 1965 and 1966. He was released from New Hampshire's custody in 1984 after being treated for mental illness.

About six months later, he fatally beat a Maine shopkeeper.

Parole was abolished decades ago in Maine, so Steeves' only hope for release is a pardon. A decision on Steeves' request is pending.

